Parliament passes Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026

Under the Narendra Modi government, rationalisation of Tribunals started in 2016.

The government later brought the Tribunal Reforms Act in 2021.

"Setting up of the National Tribunal Commission is the core of this Bill. It will have two judicial members and two technical members and will be headed by a former Supreme Court judge or a former chief justice of a High Court. The NTC will make appointments in the commission to make it transparent, independent and merit-based," said the minister.

He stressed that the Bill brings no changes in the jurisdiction of tribunals.

This Bill will ensure ease of justice and ease of doing business and is an important milestone in adopting global best practices that will strengthen legal and institutional architecture and will ensure proper justice, Meghwal said.