Parliament passes bill to amend NCDC Act to boost cooperative sector

The National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to amend the National Co-operative Development Corporation Act, 1962, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The NCDC, a statutory organisation under the Ministry of Cooperation, was established in 1963 under the National Cooperative Development Corporation Act, 1962.

Replying to the debate on the bill, Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol said, "This bill does not have any provision for additional budgetary financial assistance by the government. The proposed amendment only expands the mandate and financial scope of NCDC".

He informed that the amendments seek to strengthen the NCDC and make it more effective in line with the changing times.