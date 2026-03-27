Parliament panel calls for preserving British-era heritage sites not under ASI ambit

NEW DELHI: Pointing to the various old district collectorate buildings "being demolished", a parliamentary panel has called for preservation of British-era heritage sites which do not fall under the ambit of the ASI, while also recommending preparation of an inventory of "non-ASI heritage structures at risk", in coordination with state governments.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture suggested to the Ministry of Culture to coordinate with railways, shipping, defence and civil aviation ministries for preservation of heritage assets such as "rail engines, ships and aircraft".
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) maintains 3,685 centrally protected monuments through 38 circles, says the panel's report 'Demands for Grants (2026-27) of Ministry of Culture', presented in Parliament on Wednesday.
India is home to a range of historic properties and sites, from ancient temples and other monuments to medieval structures, and on to colonial-era buildings, including those built during the British rule or the Dutch era, or by the French, Danish and Portuguese colonial rulers.
While ASI-protected sites include monuments and archaeological remains, largely from the ancient era or medieval period, various states also have their archaeology departments which cover many old sites not protected under the ASI.
A large number of colonial-era buildings, mainly constructed during the British era and endowed with iconic architecture, continue to be used as government offices such as district collectorates, district boards and municipal offices, besides as museums, libraries and railway stations, among other purposes.
However, several of these old buildings, despite their historic value and architectural character, are not protected under any authorities, leaving them vulnerable to decay or demolition, heritage experts have earlier flagged.
Under the sub-heading "Heritage Preservation Beyond ASI Jurisdiction", the report says the “committee raised the issue of British-era heritage sites requiring preservation" and "specific examples cited included: 74 district collectorate buildings being demolished; the DG post building in Darbhanga (150 years old); and the Patna clock tower".
The Patna Collectorate complex, featuring iconic structures dating back to the Dutch period and the British era, was razed in April 2022 amid protests from various heritage lovers and appeals by experts to preserve the unprotected landmark.
Various other colonial-era unprotected buildings in other states have also been demolished over the decades.
The standing committee also noted the need for preservation of churches and chapels in Goa and nationwide.
It further raised concerns about unmanned forts, including Sasaram Fort (linked with Sher Shah Suri) in Bihar, the report adds.
The committee has recommended that the Ministry of Culture "prepare an inventory of non-ASI heritage structures at risk, in coordination with state governments" and also ensure protection of the architectural heritage component, under the proposed new infrastructure scheme, specifically addressing 100-200 year-old facades and structures, the report says.
It has also asked the ministry to coordinate with the Ministries of Defence, Railways, Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Civil Aviation for preservation of heritage assets, adding that the need for "penal provisions for defacing or destroying cultural property" be examined and a legal note be submitted to the committee within one year.
The panel also noted that state archaeological sites are often "poorly maintained, with contractor-driven repairs that alter the original character of structures". The need for a "formal Centre-state coordination mechanism for archives and heritage" was also emphasised, it said.
The ministry should develop and issue "standard operating procedures for conservation intervention" at state-level archaeological sites, the committee said.
A formal mechanism for Centre-state coordination on archives and heritage preservation be established, and the functioning and coordination of zonal cultural centres be reviewed, with findings presented to the committee within 90 days, the report adds.
Headed by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, the standing committee also raised specific concerns regarding "lack of maintenance” at Kumhrar in Patna -- the site of the ancient Pataliputra in Bihar.
"Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee Restoration Project: The Committee takes note of the fact that Rs. 1.68 crore was deposited in 2014 for a restoration project, but work has not been initiated, and materials are lying unused,” it said.
The committee also noted that the historically important site of Vaishal in Bihar has seen "limited excavation work".
The panel further flagged that the area behind the Charminar in Hyderabad is "being used as a urinal".