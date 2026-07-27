Parliament: Oppn parties submit notices for urgent discussion on alleged police excesses during student protests

The opposition members are demanding answers from the government over the alleged use of pellet guns and assault on protesting students.

"That this House do suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day for an immediate discussion on the reported assault on peacefully protesting students in Delhi on 20 July 2026, the use of lathi-charge, tear gas and pellet guns, the alleged assault on women students and journalists," the notices said.

"To seek a statement from the Union Home Minister clarifying whether the use of force was authorised and identifying those responsible, and to seek a statement from the Hon'ble Prime Minister on the Government's response, accountability and safeguards for the future. In view of these pressing concerns, the matter requires urgent consideration and discussion by the House," the notices by Congress MPs Surjewala, Hussain and Chowdhury said.