Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition moves adjournment motions in both Houses, seeks discussion on July 20 Delhi Police action on students

According to the notice, thousands of students had participated in the protest demanding accountability over the NEET-UG paper leak. It alleged that Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel resorted to lathi-charge, tear gas, pellet guns and shock batons, resulting in grievous injuries to several protesters, including 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, who allegedly sustained severe pellet injuries to his eye, and Shaikh Irshad Mansoori, who reportedly underwent surgery after pellets were found lodged in his face and upper body. The notice also alleged assault on women protesters and questioned the deployment of plainclothes personnel during the crackdown.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu also submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha seeking an immediate discussion on a ban on NEET and an inquiry into the alleged indiscriminate use of lethal weapons against protesting students at Jantar Mantar.

Separately, Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice seeking a discussion on the need for a new anti-defection law.