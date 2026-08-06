Parliament deadlock: Rijiju meets Rahul Gandhi to break logjam; Amit Shah may speak on FCRA bill

Rijiju went to Gandhi's office in the Parliament complex for the meeting, during which Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present. Congress Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi and party general secretary KC Venugopal also joined the meeting later.

Gandhi conveyed to Rijiju that a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah on violence against students protesting on the NEET paper leak issue and a discussion on the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya were non-negotiables for the House to function, they said.

While there is no clarity yet on whether the Delimitation Bill will be brought in this session itself before it concludes on August 13, sources said Shah will speak in Parliament when the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 is introduced in the House for discussion and passage.

The Opposition has been questioning Shah's absence from the House proceedings.