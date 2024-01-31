Parliament Budget Session live: 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' have become our strengths
CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu is set to address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim Budget on February 1.
The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year is to provide a total of eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days
The Central government on Tuesday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with floor leaders of political parties ahead of the Interim Budget Session of the Parliament.
The Union Minister also informed that the session will mainly be devoted to the Financial Business relating to Interim Union Budget for the year 2024-25 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, however essential Legislative and other Business will also be taken up during this session.
In addition to this, he also informed that Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Year 2023-24 in respect of the Union Government will be discussed and voted.
Further, he stated that presentation and discussion on Interim Budget of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for 2024-25 along with Supplementary Demands for Grants of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2023-24 will also be taken up and voted.
- 31 Jan 2024 6:35 AM GMT
Parliament Budget Session: "In 2014-15, nearly 2000 EVs were sold (in the country). However, by December 2023, nearly 15 lakhs have been sold. In the last 10 years, my government has made good governance and transparency the basis of every system. This is the reason why we have seen several economic developments."
- 31 Jan 2024 6:34 AM GMT
"...My Government has also taken care of those who were far away from development, so far. In the last 10 years, electricity and road connectivity reached for the first time in thousands of tribal villages. Lakhs of tribal families have started getting clean water through pipelines only now. Under a special drive, my government is taking 4G internet connectivity to thousands of tribal-dominated villages...In tribal families, several generations have suffered from sickle cell anaemia. For the first time, a national mission has been started for this. Around 1.40 crore have had checkups under this, so far."
- 31 Jan 2024 6:33 AM GMT
President Murmu says, "The government is building modern infra on our borders. Our Forces giving befitting reply to terrorism and expansionism. The meaningful results of my government's efforts for internal peace are in front of us. There is an atmosphere of security and safety in Jammu & Kashmir. There has been a huge drop in incidents of naxal violence."
- 31 Jan 2024 6:15 AM GMT
President Droupadi Murmu says, "In the past years, the world witnessed two major wars and faced a pandemic like Corona. Despite such global crises, my government kept inflation under control in the country and did not let the burden on common Indians increase..."
- 31 Jan 2024 6:10 AM GMT
President Droupadi Murmu says, "My Government believes that the grand edifice of a developed India will stand on four strong pillars – youth power, women power, farmers and the poor."
- 31 Jan 2024 6:00 AM GMT
'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' have become our strengths, says Murmu.
The President also lauds defence production crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.
- 31 Jan 2024 5:58 AM GMT
"(People were) hopeful of construction of Ram Mandir (Ayodhya) for centuries and that dream has been fulfilled now. (People also) wanted the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir. Now, Article 370 is also history," says President .
- 31 Jan 2024 5:51 AM GMT
Murmu says, "In last 10 years, India has seen completion of many such works in national interest for which people were waiting for decades". We heard the slogan of 'Gareebi Hatao' since our childhood. Today, for the first time in our lives, we see poverty being alleviated on a large scale."
- 31 Jan 2024 5:50 AM GMT
President Murmu enlists the achievements of the government
"The last year was full of accomplishments for India. There were many successes - India became the fastest-growing economy. India became the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon. The successful G20 Summit hosted by India strengthened the role of India in the world. India won more than 100 medals in Asian Games. India also got the Atal Tunnel."