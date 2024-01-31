Parliament Budget Session live: 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' have become our strengths

CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu is set to address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim Budget on February 1.

The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year is to provide a total of eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days

The Central government on Tuesday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with floor leaders of political parties ahead of the Interim Budget Session of the Parliament.

The Union Minister also informed that the session will mainly be devoted to the Financial Business relating to Interim Union Budget for the year 2024-25 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, however essential Legislative and other Business will also be taken up during this session.

In addition to this, he also informed that Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Year 2023-24 in respect of the Union Government will be discussed and voted.

Further, he stated that presentation and discussion on Interim Budget of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for 2024-25 along with Supplementary Demands for Grants of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2023-24 will also be taken up and voted.