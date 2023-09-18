Parl special session: RS Chairman calls for eschewing “confrontational posturing”

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha took up a discussion on the Parliamentary journey of 75 years on Monday on the first day of the special session of Parliament with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar stating that “weaponising disruption and disturbance as a strategy” would never get sanction of people.

He suggested eschewing “confrontational posturing” and noted that contentious issues were negotiated in a spirit of consensus in the Constituent Assembly.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is a member of the Upper House, came to attend the proceedings.

The five-day Special Session of Parliament will continue till September 22. Dhankhar extended greetings to members at the beginning of the Special Session and said it offers a befitting opportunity to reflect and introspect on ‘Parliamentary journey of 75 starting from Samvidha Sabha - achievements, experiences, memories and learnings’.

"We are having a very important discussion in this session. The six-hour discussion will be held and all members will get a chance to speak as per schedule," he said.

"The journey had historical moments - from ‘Tryst with Destiny’ at Midnight of August 15, 1947, to unfolding of innovative forward-looking GST regime at midnight of June 30, 2017, and now this day," he added.

"Deliberations in the Constituent Assembly in various sessions spread over three years exemplified decorum and healthy debate", he noted.

"Contentious and highly divisive issues were negotiated in a spirit of consensus. There is enough takeaway from this for us all," said the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Dhankar also pointed out that healthy debate is the hallmark of a blossoming democracy and suggested that "we must eschew confrontational posturing." "Weaponising disruption and disturbance as a strategy would never secure the sanction of the people. We all are constitutionally ordained to nurture democratic values and must justify and vindicate the trust of the people. We owe it to the nation to optimally utilise the opportunity and time to serve the public interest.”

Initiating the debate, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said that the debate would improve the functioning of Parliament, and appealed to parliamentarians to articulate the differences in opinion with decorum and dignity and not as “manbhed”.

The five-day special session of Parliament started in the old building on Monday. The parliamentary proceedings will shift from the new building on September 19. The government has eight legislative items on its agenda for the session.