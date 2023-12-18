Parl security breach serious issue, there should be no squabbling over it: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the seriousness of the security breach in Parliament cannot be underestimated, and called for no squabbling over the issue amid the Opposition’s protests over it in Parliament.

In an interview to the Hindi daily ‘Dainik Jagran’, Modi said probe agencies are investigating the incident and taking stringent measures, noting that it is equally necessary to go to the root of people behind it and their motives.

The newspaper said he described the breach as “painful and a matter of concern”.

“Efforts should also be made to look for a solution with collective spirit. Everyone should avoid squabbling over such an issue,” he said.

“The gravity of the incident which happened in Parliament should not be underestimated,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the Speaker has also been taking necessary steps with all seriousness.

Two persons jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13, with Opposition parties, demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Some members have also sought Amit Shah’s resignation.

The government has insisted that the security in Parliament complex is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat and it has been following the Speaker’s directives. It has also cited numerous such violations in the past, accusing the Opposition of politicising the issue.