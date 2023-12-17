Parl security breach: Police recover burnt phone parts of accused in Rajasthan

NEW DELHI: The phone parts of the accused involved in the Parliament security breach incident have been recovered from Rajasthan, police sources said on Sunday. All the phone parts were found in burnt condition. Delhi police is however yet to recover Lalit Jha's phone.

Delhi police sources revealed earlier that Lalit Jha, the accused in Parliament security breach incident, destroyed five mobile phones before arriving in Delhi, and was misleading the investigating team.

Before the security breach, the four accused had handed over their phones to Jha to prevent crucial investigation details from reaching the police, anticipating their arrest. "Lalit Jha destroyed not four but five mobile phones after fleeing to Rajasthan's Kuchaman," said police sources.

Earlier, Patiala House Court here on Saturday granted seven-day custody of Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case, to the Police. Delhi Police sought 15 days of custodial remand of accused Mahesh Kumawat. He is the sixth accused arrested in the case. The other five accused including Lalit Jha have already been taken into police custody.

The Patiala House Court on Friday granted seven-day custody of Lalit Jha, the accused in the Parliament security breach case. The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13.

Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. Outside it, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters.

However, all four were sent to seven-day custody of Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday.