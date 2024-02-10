Parl passes Bill to curb exam malpractices, paper leaks

NEW DELHI: Parliament on Friday passed a landmark bill that aims to curb malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations by including stringent punitive provisions, with Union Minister Jitendra Singh asserting that the bill is meant to deter those who play with the future of the youth.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, passed in Rajya Sabha, has provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 1 crore.

The bill was passed through a voice vote in Rajya Sabha on Friday, after amendments proposed by some opposition members were rejected. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha on February 6. Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, said the youth power of the country is “vital” and made it clear that the bill is meant to deter those who are playing with their future.

“We can’t allow vital youth power of this country to be surrendered or sacrificed in the hands of a handful few,” he said.

The minister said students, examinees and candidates will not be under the purview of the legislation. “Very cautiously, we have kept the bona fide candidates out of the purview of the law, be it a job aspirant or a student. So the message does not go that this new legislation is meant to harass the youth of this country. It is only meant to deter those who are playing with their future and thereby the future of the nation,” Singh said.

The minister went on to say that merit cannot allowed to be hijacked by non-merit and urged the upper House to support the bill in one voice. Singh said the government under PM Modi has “walked the talk” in bringing youth-centric reforms over the last 10 years. The British era practice of attestation of documents was abolished within months of Modi taking charge in 2014, he said. The bill proposes a high-level national technical committee on public examinations that will make recommendations to make the computerised examination process more secure.