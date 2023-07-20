Parl Monsoon Session: MPs from several Oppn parties move notices seeking discussion on Manipur issue

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament that begins Thursday, several opposition MPs have given notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding discussions on the situation in Manipur arising from a fresh controversy as a video of two women being paraded naked surfaced and was widely circulated.

The women were allegedly gang-raped and the Manipur Police police said an investigation is on.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given the suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267. and demanded to discussion on Manipur violence. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi have moved adjournment motions in Lok Sabha over the issue.

Congress' Manickam Tagore gave adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha on the Manipur situation demanding a discussion on the "violence against women and children in the northeastern State." CPI MP Binoy Viswam, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha, and Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan also gave suspension of Business Notices in the the Upper House under rule 267, to discuss the Manipur situation.

The Opposition parties are insisting that the discussion should take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, according to sources, the Centre has asked Twitter and other social media platforms to pull down the video of the two Manipur women paraded naked as the matter is under investigation. Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Naga communities against the High Court's order asking the State government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas.

The majority Meitei community, which occupy the Imphal valley and nearby areas, sought the ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land, so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas.

The government has planned heavy legislative business for the monsoon session of Parliament beginning Thursday with Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, among 31 bills on its agenda.

The monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 11.

There will be a total of 17 sittings during the session. It will commence in the old Parliament Building.