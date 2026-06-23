Par panel to examine cases of domestic violence and remedies

The Committee on Empowerment of Women was constituted for the first time in April 1997 during the 11th Lok Sabha following two identical resolutions moved in both Houses of Parliament for improving the status of women.

The Committee consists of 30 members; 20 nominated by the Speaker from amongst the members of the Lok Sabha and 10 nominated by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha from amongst the members of the Upper House.

The term of the Committee does not exceed one year and it is re-constituted year after year.

The members of the Committee are expected to work together for the empowerment of women, cutting across party affiliations.