SC initially agreed to a meeting with JPC on ONOE but later cancelled: Panel head Chaudhary

According to sources, the decision on the meeting, mooted by an opposition DMK MP, came as it was felt that the proposed constitutional amendment might become a subject matter of judicial review before the Supreme Court and, therefore, it was not desirable to discuss the issue on the administrative side.

However, Chaudhary, who is a senior BJP MP, defended the panel's decision to consult the Supreme Court judges, saying there were such precedents.

The meeting between the Joint Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Supreme Court judges was fixed for October 6 but later cancelled.

"There have been precedents of (Parliamentary) committees interacting with Supreme Court judges because of their expertise and knowledge of constitutional matters," Chaudhary told reporters after a meeting of the panel here.

He said an email was sent to the Parliament secretariat by the officials of the Supreme Court on September 22, stating that a meeting was fixed at the Supreme Court on October 6 at 4.30 pm and the Law Ministry also sent the relevant material to the Supreme Court.

"After about eight or nine days, some issues were raised publicly. Later, the Supreme Court cancelled the meeting and we also cancelled it and informed the members.

"If the Supreme Court felt it was not appropriate, there was no need to pursue the matter. There was no need to create or give further publicity to the issue," he said.

Giving a chronology of the events, sources said, on September 18, the Lok Sabha Secretariat first wrote to the Secretary General of the Supreme Court, conveying the committee's desire to undertake a "local study visit" to the apex court for "informal discussions" with the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and other Judges on simultaneous elections, after getting approval of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

On September 22, the Registrar-cum-PPS to the CJI informed the committee that the informal discussion with the CJI and other judges was scheduled for October 6 at 4.30 pm.