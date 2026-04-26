Par panel ‘taken aback’ as NMC issues regulations without law ministry clearance

In its report on “Infirmities in the regulations framed under the National Medical Commission Act”, the Lok Sabha Committee on Subordinate Legislation said getting draft rules and regulations vetted by the law ministry from the legal, constitutional and drafting point of view is essential.

“The Committee, during an examination of the regulations published by the National Medical Commission (NMC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, found to its surprise that one of the most integral procedures in the framing of any subordinate legislation, that of getting it ‘vetted’ by the Ministry of Law and Justice from the constitutional, legal and drafting point of view was 'missed’,” it said.

The report was tabled in the recently concluded Budget session of Parliament.

The committee report is based on the examination of the National Medical Commission (Recognition of Medical Qualifications) Regulations, 2023; Teachers Eligibility Qualifications in Medical Institutions Regulations, 2022; and the Medical Institutions (Qualifications of Faculty) Regulations, 2025, drafted by the NMC.