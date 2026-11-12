Paper leak impact: NTA to appoint retired armed forces personnel as observers

"For test centres located outside India, NTA shall ordinarily empanel Observers from among Indian nationals resident in the same city as the test centre, including serving and retired officials of the Indian Mission in that country, retired officers of the Ministry of External Affairs, and other Indian nationals of eligible profile locally available," it said.

For empanelment as exam centres, the NTA has invited applications from eligible institutions and organisations who own, operate or have legally enforceable use-rights over a facility suitable for examination conduct.

For empanelment as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre, institutions with 285 fully-functional computer workstations (including buffer) per shift are required, while for Pen and Paper-based Test (PPT) centres, a minimum of 250 seats are required.

"Centres with less than 285 workstations may apply but will be considered only in locations with limited supply. 250 candidate seats (including buffer) per shift are required for PPT centres. Centres should be able to accommodate examinations conducted in a single shift covering 3 hours.

"For CBT, a minimum of 4 separate computer labs or halls of 30 workstations each. For PPT, a minimum of 6 separate examination halls of 40 candidates each, or equivalent configurations, are needed," the EoI document read.

The move comes in the wake of the question paper leak of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG earlier this year, which sparked nationwide student protests and led to the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

A day after Pradhan's resignation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of a high-powered task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms to make the exam system leakproof. The panel is yet to submit its report.