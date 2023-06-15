Panel seeks public views on Uniform Civil Code

NEW DELHI: The Law Commission on Wednesday said it has decided to look at the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) afresh and seek the views of various stakeholders, including members of the public and religious organisations. Earlier, the 21st Law Commission, the term of which ended in August 2018, had examined the issue and solicited the views of all stakeholders on two occasions on the politically sensitive matter of a UCC. Subsequently, a consultation paper on “Reforms of Family Law” was issued in 2018.