Palghar tempo-truck collision: FIR registered against both drivers

As many as 17 injured persons are undergoing treatment at present, said Dr Ramdas Marad, district civil surgeon.

The government will bear full medical expenses of the injured and also look after the long-term needs of the tribal families who lost their members in the accident, officials said.

The tempo, being driven on the wrong side, was carrying a tribal family from Bapugaon and Lakhatpada villages to 'sakharpuda' or engagement ceremony when it met with the accident in Dhanivari area.