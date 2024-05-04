"Pakistani leaders want Rahul to become Prime Minister...": PM Modi in Palamu

PALAMU: Calling previous Congress governments "weak" on dealing with Pakistan over terrorism issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that earlier governments used to send love letters to Pakistan in the hope of peace but the neighbouring country used to send more terrorists in response to those letters. The Prime Minister said that with the power of one vote in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the country witnessed a shift in its approach towards Pakistan over the terrorism issue. He said that Pakistani leaders are hoping that Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister of India after the Lok Sabha elections.

"Earlier, terrorists used to freely kill innocents and governments used to write love letters to Pakistan. But Pakistan sent more terrorists in response to letters. But with the power of your one vote, I said enough is enough; today's new India doesn't give the dossier. This is New India, 'Ghar mein ghus ke maarta hai'. There was a time when people from Jharkhand and Bihar, used to go to protect our nation were dying for the country on borders. It was a monthly occasion. Coward governments of Congress used to cry about it in the whole world," PM Modi said at an election rally in Palamu.

"The surgical and the Balakot strikes shook Pakistan. Now Pakistan is crying all over the world and is shouting, 'Bachao, Bachao. Leaders in Pakistan are praying that Congress' Shehzada becomes the PM. But the strong India only wants a strong government now," he added. The Prime Minister further said that Naxalism, terrorism, and Article 370 were rooted out from the nation after 2014. "With the power of your one vote, the wall of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was buried under the ground.

In Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, from Pashupati to Tirupati, Naxalism and terrorism were spread and this land was drenched in blood. Your one vote fulfilled the hopes of so many mothers and liberated this earth from Naxalite terrorism," he said. Earlier today, former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry praised Rahul Gandhi saying that he has a socialist ideology inside him.

"Rahul Gandhi like his great Grandfather Jawaharlal has a socialist in him, problems of India and Pak are so same even after 75 years of partition, Rahul sahib in his last night speech said 30 or 50 families Owns 70 per cent of India wealth so is in Pakistan where only a business club called Pak Buisness Council and few real estate Seth's own 75% of Pak wealth.. fair distribution of wealth is the biggest challenge of capitalism," Fawad Chaudhry posted on X.

Elections will be held in Jharkhand in four phases: May 13, 20, 25, and June 1.In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP winning 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress got one seat each. The general elections are being held in seven phases in a six-week marathon running from April 19 to June 1. Polling for the first phase and the second phase was held on April 19 and April 26, respectively. The next round of voting will be held on May 7. The results will be declared on June 4.