Pakistan attacked 'insaniyat', Kashimiriyat in Pahalgam: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused Pakistan of attacking 'insaniyat' and Kashmiriyat by targeting tourists in Pahalgam, saying the intent was to trigger communal clashes in India and rob Kashmiri people dependent on tourism of their livelihoods.

The prime minister was speaking after flagging off the first train service to the Kashmir Valley, and inaugurating several development projects, including the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river and India’s first cable-stayed Anji bridge.

He said tourism provided employment and acts as a connecting link between people, but unfortunately, the neighbouring country is an enemy of humanity, harmony and tourism.

"Not only that, Pakistan is also the enemy of the poor's bread and butter. What happened on April 22 in Pahalgam is an example of that. Pakistan attacked 'insaniyat' and Kashmiriyat in Pahalgam.

"The intent of Pakistan was to trigger communal riots in India. It wanted to strip people of Kashmir of their earnings, that's why Pakistan attacked tourism," he said.

Tourism was increasing during the last five years in Jammu and Kashmir, and tourists were arriving in record numbers, Modi said.

He said tourism fuels the kitchens of the poor in Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan deliberately targeted that sector.

"Pakistan wanted to destroy the livelihoods of guides, pony operators, guest house owners, shop owners, and roadside dhaba operators who are dependent on tourism. Adil, who challenged the terrorists, was also there to earn his livelihood," he said, referring to the ponywala, who was among the 26 people gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22.

The prime minister said it has been one month since Indian forces wreaked havoc on terrorists holed up in Pakistan through Operation Sindoor.

"Whenever Pakistan hears about Operation Sindoor, it will be reminded of its shameful defeat," he said.

Modi said the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line Project is a symbol of a new and empowered Jammu and Kashmir, and a resounding proclamation of India's growing strength.

The Chenab and Anji bridges will serve as gateways to prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The prime minister inaugurated the two state-of-the-art bridges before flagging off the Vande Bharat train to mark the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link (USBRL), providing direct train connectivity to the valley.

He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore for Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

The 272-km USBRL project, constructed at a cost of around Rs 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels, spanning 119 km, and 943 bridges.

The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.