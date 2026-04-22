Pakistan acquiring global respectability complete failure of PM's foreign policy: Congress

The LG of Jammu and Kashmir admitted it was an intelligence failure, he claimed.

"It is not clear what action was taken on this admission, even though the killers themselves were brought to justice a few months later," Ramesh said.

"Pakistan stood isolated after it had carried out the terror attacks in Mumbai in November 2008," he said.

"Its (Pakistan) economy continues to be in shambles, dependent on largesse from external donors. Separatist movements are deeply entrenched in its polity and society. Its politics is dysfunctional and it is the Army that is calling the shots in the country," Ramesh said.