Pak PM Sharif terms Indian missile strikes on terror targets as 'act of war', vows to respond

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif early Wednesday termed the Indian missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab province as an "act of war" and said his country has every right to give a "befitting reply."

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, the Indian Army said.

Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said at least eight people were killed and 35 others injured in Indian missile attacks on cities in Punjab and PoK, Geo News reported.

Army spokesman Chaudhry, in an earlier morning press conference statement, said that a total of 24 impacts have been reported by India, with different weapons, in six localities.

“In these six localities, eight Pakistanis have been killed, 35 have been injured and two are missing,” he said.

He said that in Bahwalpur’s area of Ahmedpur East, Subhan mosque was targeted. “Here, there were four strikes and five Pakistanis were killed, including a three-year-old girl. Thirty-one civilians have been injured, including 25 men and six women,” he said.

He said the mosque was destroyed, while four quarters in which people were living were also destroyed.

He said that in Muzaffarabad, the Bilal mosque was targeted.

“There were seven impacts, in which one girl was injured and a mosque was destroyed,” he said. While in Kotli, Abbat mosque was targeted.

“There were five impacts and two people died, including a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy. A woman and her daughter are both injured,” he said.

He also said, "In Muridke, Umalkura mosque was targeted and there were four strikes. One man has been killed, while another is injured. Two people are missing,” he said.

The spokesman said a mosque has been destroyed and potters have sustained economic damages.

“In Sialkot district, in the village of Kotki Lohara, there were two strikes,” he added.

"One missile misfired, while one fell in an open field. There was no damage.”

“Near Shakargarh, there were two strikes with no damage. There was minor damage to a dispensary,” he said.

Prime Minister Sharif said that India carried out attacks at five places in Pakistan. "Pakistan has every right to give a befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given,” Sharif said in a statement.

Sharif said his armed forces “know very well how to deal with the enemy".

"We will never let the enemy succeed in its nefarious objectives,” he added.

The Prime Minister has summoned a meeting of the National Security Council at 10 am.

Pakistan has closed its airspace for all air traffic for 48 hours.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar termed the Indian strikes as a "flagrant violation" of Pakistan’s sovereignty, the UN Charter & international law.

"It has jeopardised regional peace,” he said in a statement on X.

In a statement, the Foreign Office termed the strikes by the "Indian Air Force, while remaining within Indian airspace," as an "unprovoked and blatant act of war".

“We will respond with full force. We will pay off this debt in the manner such debt is paid,” Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told Geo News.

He said Pakistan's response would be both kinetic and diplomatic, and it would not take long to retaliate to the Indian attack.

"All places are open for the international media to verify if they targeted terrorists’ camps or civilians,” he said.

Officials said that the Indian strikes targeted five places in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Bagh in PoK and in the Bahawalpur and Muridke areas of Punjab.

India launched air strikes on the Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur's Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air, the army spokesman told ARY News channel.

"All of our air force jets are airborne. This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India's airspace. They were never allowed to come and intrude into the space of Pakistan,” he said.

“Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered,” he added.

This "temporary happiness" that India has achieved with this attack will be replaced with enduring grief, he said.

Ties between India and Pakistan plummeted following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties following the terror attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told the top defence brass that the armed forces have “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India’s response to the attack.