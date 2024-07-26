Pak has not learnt any lessons from history: PM Modi on Kargil Vijay Diwas

DRASS (Kargil): Pakistan has not learnt any lessons from history and continues to wage a proxy war in the garb of terrorism to stay relevant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, asserting that the evil designs of the enemy will not be allowed to succeed.



On the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the prime minister paid homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,

He also attended a 'shraddhanjali samaroh' and heard the 'Gaurav Gatha', briefing on Kargil War by non-commissioned officers and visited Amar Sansmaran, and Hut of Remembrance here. He also visited the Veer Bhoomi.

The prime minister slammed Pakistan, saying it has always faced defeat in the past.

"Pakistan has not learnt anything from its past and has continued to wage war in the garb of terrorism and proxy wars to stay relevant," he said.

The remarks come in the backdrop of surge in terror incidents in Jammu region.

Modi, however, asserted that the nefarious intentions of terrorists will never be fulfilled.

"Our bravehearts will crush all terror attempts," he added.

Paying tributes to the soldiers, Modi said the sacrifices made by the soldiers are immortal.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal. Even though months, years, decades and centuries pass by, the lives laid down to protect the nation's borders cannot be erased. The nation is forever indebted and deeply grateful to the mighty superheroes of our armed forces," Modi added.

Recalling the days of Kargil war, Modi said he was fortunate to be amidst the soldiers back then, and that he still remembers how the soldiers carried out a difficult operation at such a height.

"I salute the brave sons of the country who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the motherland," he said.

In Kargil, we not only won the war, we presented an incredible example of truth, restraint and strength, the PM said.

Modi said India was making all efforts to maintain peace with its neighbour, but Pakistan showed its true colours.

"However, falsehood and terror were brought down to their knees by truth," he added.

"Today, I am speaking from a place where masters of terror can hear my voice directly. I want to tell patrons of terrorism that their nefarious designs will never succeed," he said, adding, "our bravehearts will crush terrorism and enemy will be given a befitting response".

The prime minister also said that India will overcome all the challenges in the way of development of Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi said the abrogation of Article 370, which was done on August 5, 2019, will complete five years next month, and J-K of today is talking about a new future full of dreams. Ladakh was carved as a UT out of the erstwhile state of J-K.

Giving examples of progress in J-K, he mentioned holding G20 meetings in the UT, government's focus on infrastructure development and tourism, opening of cinema halls, and allowing Shia mourning procession in the Islamic month of Muharram after three-and-a-half decades.

"This heaven on earth is swiftly moving in the direction of peace and prosperity," the Modi added.

Underlining the developments taking place in the Ladakh, the PM said through the Shinkun La Tunnel, the union territory will remain connected with the whole country throughout the year in every season.

Modi witnessed the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project in Ladakh virtually at the event.

Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1 km long Twin-Tube tunnel to be constructed at around 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha Road to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh.

"This tunnel will open doors of new possibilities for the development and better future of Ladakh," he said.

Congratulating the people of Ladakh, Modi said the tunnel will further make their lives easier as the numerous hardships faced by them due to the region's extreme weather will be eased.

Underlining the government's efforts to boost ease of living and provide more services for the people of Ladakh, the PM mentioned an approximate six-time increase in the budget from Rs 1,100 cr to Rs 6,000 cr in the last five years.

Emphasising the importance of upgrading military technologies, he said in the changing global scenarios, defence force need latest weapons and equipment along with a modern working style and arrangements.

Modi said the defence sector had felt the necessity to upgrade in the past as well, "but unfortunately, this issue was not given much importance".

"However, in the last 10 years, defence reforms have been prioritized, making our forces more capable and self-reliant," he added.

He said today a major stake in defence procurement is being given to the Indian defence industry, adding that 25 per cent has been reserved for the private sector in the defence and research development budget.

"As a result of these efforts, India's defence production has crossed 1.5 lakh crore. Today, India is making its mark as an arms exporter as well, contrary to its past image of a country that was counted as an arms-importing one," he said.

Modi expressed happiness that armed forces have now decided to stop importing more than 5,000 weapons and military equipment.

Concluding his address, he said the victory in Kargil was not the victory of any government or any party.

"This victory belongs to the country, this victory is the heritage of the country. This is a festival of pride and self-respect of the country," he added.

LG of Ladakh, Brig (retd) B D Sharma, Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, and the Chiefs of the three armed forces were present on the occasion.