Pahalgam attack: NIA chargesheet indicates cross-border drone dropping, drop in human intelligence gathering

The exhaustive NIA probe has tracked the pre-attack movements of the terrorists who struck the popular Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in April last year. The terror attack resulted in the death of 26 people, the majority of whom were tourists.

In response to the attack, Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor in which terror infrastructure across the border were destroyed.

Security experts analysing the chargesheet point to a critical drop in human intelligence gathering between 2022 and 2024 as a primary reason the terror cell was able to move freely through the valley undetected.

The investigation highlights a worrying shift in the logistics of terror in the region. Rather than relying solely on traditional, heavily guarded infiltration routes along the Line of Control (LoC), handlers from across the border are increasingly deploying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).