Padma Vibhusan to Padma Subrahmanyam who revived many forgotten elements of Bharatanatyam

CHENNAI: Renowned artist Padma Subrahmanyam, known for reviving many forgotten elements of Bharatanatyam including ancient temple dance forms, has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan award on Monday.

Padma Subrahmanyam is an eminent Bharatanatyam artist born in Chennai on February 4, 1943. Her mother, Meenakshi was a proficient dancer and her father K.Subrahmanyam was a renowned scholar of Indian art and culture.

She is an Indian classical dancer, choreographer, and scholar who has done extensive research in the field of Bharatanatyam.

Padma Subhramanyam was a professor and head of the Department of Indian Music at Madras University and holds a PhD in dance. She has authored numerous research papers and publications on Indian classical dance and conducted lectures and workshops on dance across the globe.

She has also developed a unique form of dance notation called Sapta Talas which facilitates the preservation and transmission of dance forms.

She has been conferred with the Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan awards earlier and is now being conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award.

The eminent dancer has also received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Kalaimamani award of the Tamil Nadu government and also the Natya Kala Acharya award.