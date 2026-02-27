P Chidambaram faces prosecution, ED director in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has placed before a Special Court in Delhi its prosecution sanction order against former Union minister P Chidambaram in an alleged money-laundering case linked to the Aircel–Maxis deal, even as ED Director Rahul Navin arrived in Chennai to review key investigations, including one involving State minister KN Nehru.
The sanction, obtained from the competent authority on February 10, 2026, has been submitted before the Special Court (PMLA) in New Delhi, the agency said.
The ED investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, stems from a CBI FIR registered in 2011 in the Aircel-Maxis case. The FIR alleged offences under Sections 120-B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
According to the ED, during his tenure as Union Finance Minister in 2006, Chidambaram granted Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval to the Aircel–Maxis transaction involving foreign direct investment of about $800 million (Rs 3,565.91 crore).
The agency alleges the approval was given even though the investment exceeded the Rs 600 crore threshold that required clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.
Investigators have also alleged that proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 1.16 crore were received by companies linked to Karti P Chidambaram. Assets worth Rs 1.16 crore were provisionally attached in 2017, and the attachment was confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority in 2018.
A prosecution complaint and supplementary complaint were filed in 2018 before the Special Court, which took cognisance of the alleged offence of money laundering in November 2021. The latest step follows a November 6, 2024, Supreme Court judgment requiring prior sanction for prosecution complaints under the PMLA against public servants.
Meanwhile, ED Director Rahul Navin reached Chennai on Thursday to review ongoing investigations in the southern zone. Officials said discussions are expected to include certain high-profile matters, including one involving Minister KN Nehru.
The Madras High Court recently directed the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to register an FIR to probe alleged bribery in appointments in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, held by Nehru. The ED had shared inputs with the State government seeking such an FIR to enable a money-laundering probe. Nehru has denied wrongdoing.
AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP IS Inbadurai on Thursday moved a contempt of court petition against the Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), AT Durai Kumar (in-charge). The plea cites the agency’s failure to register an FIR regarding the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department, held by Minister KN Nehru.
Counsel for the MP mentioned the matter before a Division Bench of Chief Justice MM Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan. The petitioner noted that despite a February 20, 2026, court order to file an FIR "forthwith," the DVAC had failed to comply six days later.
The petition emphasises the gravity of the scam, alleging that bribes between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 35 lakh were collected per candidate to fill 2,538 posts, including Assistant and Junior Engineers. The Chief Justice has agreed to hear the matter upon formal filing.