P Chidambaram faces prosecution, ED director in Chennai

The sanction, obtained from the competent authority on February 10, 2026, has been submitted before the Special Court (PMLA) in New Delhi, the agency said.

The ED investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, stems from a CBI FIR registered in 2011 in the Aircel-Maxis case. The FIR alleged offences under Sections 120-B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.