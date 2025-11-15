P Chidambaram asks parties to promote women's power

CHENNAI: Calling upon the women members of the Congress to draw inspiration from former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's courage and self-confidence, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that political parties should address issues concerning women and ensure greater development for them.

Speaking at a function organised by the Mahila Congress here to commemorate former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's 108th birth anniversary, which falls on November 19, he noted that people were bound to vote in elections, but, after coming to power, political parties should discuss issues concerning women and resolve them. Women members of the Congress party would be in a position to lead the nation if they imbued themselves with the undaunted courage of the party's iconic leader, Chidambaram said.

"People are bound to vote once every five years, and political parties will seek votes during elections. But the parties should explain their political and economic policies to the people and strive for women's development wholeheartedly," he said.

Women should be provided with financial strength, freed from family burdens and societal restraints, and helped to scale greater heights and even lead the nation, Chidambaram said.

The senior Congress leader's comments, in the backdrop of the party's drubbing in Bihar, assume significance, even though he has spoken of it in generic terms.