Oxford University invites Bengal CM to deliver speech in June 2024

NEW DELHI: Oxford University has extended an invitation to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to deliver a speech at the institute in the month of June 2024. Pro-vice-chancellor of the university, Jonathan Michie, while speaking at the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, invited CM Mamata Banerjee to join as a speaker and deliver a speech at a university event next year.

As per the sources, CM Mamata has accepted the invitation.

Earlier today, CM Mamata confirmed the signing of 188 MoUs and the announcement of a large number of new industrial policies during the seventh edition of the Global Summit in Kolkata.

"Bengal Global Business Summit, in its 7th edition in 2023, has come to an end today with fabulous pledges for investments in Bengal from captains of industry. In total, a sum of Rs. 3,76,288 crore has been the investment promise made by the international and national business persons present at the Summit," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

She added, "Attended by 400 international delegates, representatives from 17 partner countries, business and official delegations from nearly 40 countries and 15 Ambassadors and High Commissioners from different countries, this was a truly globally participatory event.

188 MoUs have been signed and a large number of new industrial policies for creating an enabling environment have been announced. In sum, stupendous success!! Thanks to all!" The seventh edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit kicked off with grandeur on November 21, Tuesday and concluded today.

This summit serves as a cornerstone event for the West Bengal government, bringing together global corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, business delegations, academia, and think tanks to explore strategic alliances and gain insights into the state's "burgeoning industrial ecosystem".