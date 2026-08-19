Over two dozen students fall ill after consuming mid-day meal in Bihar school

The incident happened at Middle School in Parasi in the Noorsarai police station area, following which the affected students were taken to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital, they said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jay Prakash Singh visited the hospital and took stock of the students' condition.

He said all the children were out of danger.

Principal Shailendra Kumar Singh said the mid-day meal, comprising soybean rice, was supplied by an NGO as per the prescribed menu.

Some students had already eaten when others complained that the food lacked salt. The containers of salt and detergent powder had reportedly been kept at the same place in the kitchen, and the cook allegedly mistook the detergent for salt and added it to the food, locals claimed.

Soon after consuming the meal, several students complained of dizziness and began vomiting. They were initially given first aid at the school but were later shifted to Sadar Hospital after their condition did not improve.