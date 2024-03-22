Over report of chaos in Delhi, intel agencies keeping close watch on protesters movement

NEW DELHI: Central intelligence agencies are keeping close watch on the movement of protesters coming to Delhi after the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over reports that anti-social elements could hijack the protest to create chaos in the national capital.

A senior official confirmed that intelligence agencies have been keeping watch on the movement of protesters from other states, especially from Punjab, as many AAP leaders have given calls for protest and requested workers from other states to march towards Delhi. Other party workers might also come along with them.

"We are vigilant and in touch with state police over the movement of protesters. Because of the ongoing farmer protests, police and intelligence agencies are already on high alert. We are updating Delhi, Punjab and Haryana police with the situation and have requested that they stop any such movement as it could create chaos in the national capital," said the official.

On Friday, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reached Kejriwal's residence to meet his family members.

After the arrest of Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged liquor policy scam on Thursday late at night, the Aam Aadmi Party has called for huge protests in Delhi as well as across the country.

There were reports from Punjab and a few other states of party workers reaching Delhi to participate in protests, but citing the law and order situation in the national capital, the central intelligence agencies are keeping close watch on any developments.

"Central forces have been deployed at the discretion of state police to control any situation during protests. Delhi police have imposed Section 144 at the DDU marg and outside the ED office.

It has been anticipated that anti-social elements might use the situation to create unrest in the city, said an official. AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi, were detained during the protests outside the party office.