Over 900 babies born in Odisha during cyclone; many named Arnab, Barsha

Reviewing the post-landfall situation, Majhi said 2,245 pregnant women had been shifted to different healthcare institutions ahead of the cyclone, of whom 931 delivered during the period.

"In all the cases, both mothers and babies are doing well," he said.

Cyclone Arnab crossed the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast between 2 am and 8 am, bringing copious rains to many parts of Odisha.

Majhi said the state government prioritised shifting pregnant women to hospitals to ensure safe deliveries amid the adverse weather conditions.

Some parents chose to name their newborn boys Arnab, while girls were named Barsha. Other names reportedly included Toofan and Pavan for boys and Batasi for girls, officials said.