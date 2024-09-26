Over 56% turnout in J-K polls second phase

SRINAGAR: The second phase of polling in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections saw a voter turnout of over 56 per cent on Wednesday, with the democratic exercise passing off peacefully amid tight security.

The first phase of polling, held on September 18, saw an estimated 61.38 per cent voter turnout.

An estimated 56 per cent of over 2.5 million electorate in 26 constituencies spread over six districts exercised their right to vote till 5 pm in phase two of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election on Wednesday amidst tight security, a top official said.

Three of the districts which went to the hustings during the day are located in Jammu Division and the rest in the Kashmir Valley.

As per district-wise break-up, Reasi recorded highest 71.81 pc voting, followed by Poonch with 71.59 pc, Rajouri (Jammu region)-67.77 pc, Budgam-58.97 pc, Ganderbal-58.81 pc and Srinagar (Kashmir region)-27.31 pc till 1700 hrs.

As polling started at 7 am, long queues of enthusiastic voters were seen waiting for their turn to exercise their right to franchise.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters in Jammu and Kashmir to use their franchise. “I appeal to all voters that they must cast their votes and play an important role in strengthening democracy,” Modi said while greeting the first-time voters.

Meanwhile, a delegation of diplomats from 16 countries, including the US, Norway and Singapore, observed the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation visited polling stations in Ompora area of Budgam district, followed by stops at Amira Kadal and SP College, Chinar Bagh, within the Lal Chowk constituency, officials said.

At the SP College, the delegates had the chance to visit a special pink polling station, managed entirely by women.

Several of these polling stations had witnessed very low voter turnout during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.