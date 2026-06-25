Over 5,100 forest fires affected 11,580 hectares in Maharashtra in 2023-24: Minister Naik

He was responding to questions raised by MLAs, including Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Bhaskar Jadhav, Shiv Sena member Nilesh Rane and BJP's Prashant Thakur, over forest fires.

“In 2023-24, a total of 5,117 cases of fire took place affecting 11,580.707 hectares of forest land,” Naik said in a written reply.

The minister also said 7,042 cases of forest fires were reported in Gadchiroli district alone.