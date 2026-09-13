Over 500 child labourers rescued in Bengaluru during special operation

Police said they registered 105 cases against employers for allegedly engaging children in labour.

The operation was conducted on Saturday by special teams comprising police personnel and Labour Inspectors at commercial establishments, industrial areas and other places under various police station jurisdictions.

"During the operation, a total of 529 children who were found working at these establishments were rescued," Bengaluru police said in a statement on Sunday.

The cases were registered against shop owners and employers under provisions of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act, the statement said, adding that further investigation was in progress.