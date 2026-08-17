Over 2.37 lakh evacuated as Odisha braces for more rain, CM Mohan Charan to visit flood-hit areas on Aug 17

Majhi said three senior officers had been assigned to oversee rescue and relief operations in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur, while the Special Relief Commissioner was coordinating with district administrations.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg, who reviewed the situation following the IMD forecast, said leave of all government employees had been cancelled and those on leave were asked to report for duty immediately.

"We have asked the district collectors to remain on high alert as the IMD has forecast very heavy rain for three days from August 16 to 18," Garg told reporters.

She said fresh flooding had affected 5.15 lakh people in 947 villages under 331 gram panchayats across 49 blocks and five urban areas.

The state has so far evacuated 2.37 lakh people and sheltered them in 293 relief camps, she said.