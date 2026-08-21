Over 1,700 swine flu cases logged in Delhi this year amid surge in seasonal influenza infections

On the day, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and representatives of the health department are scheduled to meet Union Health Minister J P Nadda and senior officials from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to review the swine flu situation in the capital.

"A report is being prepared to assess the number of cases and the overall situation. Everything is under control. There is no need for general panic. All government hospitals have been directed to ensure adequate treatment facilities," Singh told PTI.

The minister said the government is closely monitoring the situation and has directed all government hospitals to ensure adequate treatment facilities are available.