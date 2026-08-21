Over 1,700 swine flu cases logged in Delhi this year amid surge in seasonal influenza infections

NEW DELHI: Delhi has registered more than 1,700 cases of swine flu this year, health department officials said on Friday, as the national capital sees a surge in seasonal influenza cases during monsoon.
On the day, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and representatives of the health department are scheduled to meet Union Health Minister J P Nadda and senior officials from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to review the swine flu situation in the capital.
"A report is being prepared to assess the number of cases and the overall situation. Everything is under control. There is no need for general panic. All government hospitals have been directed to ensure adequate treatment facilities," Singh told PTI.
The minister said the government is closely monitoring the situation and has directed all government hospitals to ensure adequate treatment facilities are available.
Healthcare institutions and concerned officials have been told to keep a close watch on infection patterns, affected areas and potential hotspots, the minister said, adding that separate wards are being set up for swine flu patients.
Doctors in Delhi said they are seeing a noticeable surge in number of patients with influenza and influenza-like symptoms, though most cases are mild to moderate.
Dr Rishikesh Desai, consultant physician in the department of internal medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the hospital is witnessing a rise in seasonal influenza cases. "Most healthy individuals recover well, but influenza can become serious in older adults, pregnant women, young children and people with chronic diseases," he said.
Dr Neha Rastogi Panda, senior consultant in the department of infectious diseases at Fortis Hospital, Gurugram, also recounted a similar situation. "There has been a sudden increase in patients with influenza and influenza-like illnesses," she said. "Most patients have mild to moderate illness and recover well with appropriate supportive care, so there is no reason to panic."
Rastogi further said doctors were seeing more prolonged cough and greater intensity of fever this season, possibly due to reactive inflammation of the lungs due to air pollution, particularly from particulate pollutants.
According to medical practitioners, H1N1 infection -- commonly known as swine flu -- usually presents fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body aches and fatigue. Those with persistent high fever, breathing difficulty, chest pain, confusion or worsening symptoms are advised to seek medical attention promptly.
"Vaccination, hand hygiene, avoiding close contact while ill and staying home during the infection period are key to limiting transmission," Dr Desai said.