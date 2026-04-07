Over 10,000 international flights by Indian carriers cancelled since start of West Asia conflict

The widespread closures of key transit corridors forced airlines to suspend or reroute services, particularly on long-haul routes to Europe and North America.

"On an average, Indian carriers used to fly about 300 to 350 flights daily to the Middle East (both ways put together). Today that number has come down to 80-90. That takes the total (flights cancelled by Indian carriers) since the beginning of the situation, that is from February 28, to over 10,000," Asangba Chuba Ao, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said at a news briefing on West Asia developments.

The conflict, which started with the US and Israel attacking Iran and Tehran's sweeping retaliation, has led to airspace closure or severe restrictions in several countries across West Asia, including Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE.

This, he said, has led to "unprecedented disruption in global aviation networks and international connectivity".

"Flights, especially to Europe and North America by Indian carriers, have to take longer routes, which has increased travel time and associated cost," he said.