Over 1000 Delhi Govt students clear NEET, girls outshine boys

NEW DELHI: Over 1,000 students from Delhi government schools qualified for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year, the Delhi government official said on Thursday. "1,074 students from Delhi Government Schools have successfully qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)," the official statement said.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal shared a list of qualifying students from Delhi government schools in the past few years. "Wow! More than 1000 students from Delhi Govt Schools qualify NEET. This could not even be imagined just a few years back; congrats to all students, parents, and teachers for their relentless efforts and dedication," Kejriwal said in his tweet. In the exam, girls outshone boys by a notable margin.

Out of the 1,074 successful candidates, an impressive 695 were girls, while 379 were boys. One student, Piyush Jha from RPVV Paschim Vihar has secured a 100 per cent percentile in the exam and achieved an outstanding All India Rank (AIR) of 3 in the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category.



The number of students qualifying NEET has shown a steady increase over the past few years, with 569 students qualifying in 2020, 496 in 2021, 648 in 2022, and an impressive 1,074 in 2023.

Congratulating the students, Education Minister Atishi stated, "The Delhi Government under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal remains committed to fostering a holistic educational ecosystem that nurtures the talents and aspirations of every student."

"By focusing on quality education, innovative teaching methodologies, and comprehensive student support, the government aims to empower the youth of Delhi to realise their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society" she added.