Over 100 detained as CJP protest in Delhi enters second day

Members of several student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Association (AISA) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), along with CJP supporters, were detained while trying to march to Jantar Mantar from different parts of the capital.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas was also among those detained, police sources said.

Visuals showed protesters marching through Connaught Place's Inner Circle and near Rajiv Chowk, raising slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstrators could be heard shouting, "Gyanesh Kumar isteefa do, isteefa do".

Security personnel were seen moving towards protesters and attempting to disperse them. Several demonstrators resisted as police personnel held them by their arms and pulled them towards waiting buses. Some protesters were seen being dragged along the road, while others continued raising slogans as they were taken into custody.

Protesters marching from RK Ashram Marg metro station were also detained as police maintained a heavy presence at several locations to prevent demonstrators from reaching Jantar Mantar.