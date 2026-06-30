Over 10 injured in fire at naphtha pipeline of Haldia refinery in West Bengal

The injured were rescued and taken to Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital. Five of them were later shifted to Tamluk Medical College and Hospital, where two were reported to be in critical condition, a police officer said.

"The area has been secured, and firefighting operations are continuing. The exact cause of the incident will be known only after a detailed investigation," he said.

The blaze also damaged overhead railway equipment near the site, disrupting train services, officials said.