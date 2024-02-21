"Outstanding legal mind," says PM Modi condoling jurist Fali S Nariman's death

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid his tributes to to eminent jurist and senior advocate Fali S Nariman who passed away early this morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Fali Nariman one of the most "outstanding legal minds" and said his thoughts are with Nariman's family.

Fali S Nariman passed away at the age of 95 in New Delhi. The former Additional Solicitor General of India died at his residence around 1 am.

In a post on X the PM said, "Shri Fali Nariman Ji was among the most outstanding legal minds and intellectuals. He devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens. I am pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."

The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud led bench also remembered the eminent jurist and senior advocate. The CJI condoled the death of Nariman and said, "We mourn passing away of Mr. Fali Nariman. He was a great giant of law. It's very sad."

Attorney General for India R Venkataramani said it was indeed a difficult news to swallow

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta termed Fali Nariman's death as a loss not just to the legal fraternity but the nation's loss as well.

"Not only the legal fraternity but the nation has lost a towering figure of intellect and wisdom. The country has lost an epitome of what righteousness stood for. A doyen, paragon and a legend in his own lifetime has left us leaving the jurisprudence enriched by his immense contribution. I have always learnt something new by merely appearing even against him," said Mehta.

Recalling his bonding with Nariman, Mehta said, "Sharing the homemade buttermilk brought by me from my home in the Supreme Court corridors while he regaled all of us with many past anecdotes in Gujarati is a cherished memory for me though he used to come only on few occasions since last few years. His loving gesture of sending all the books written by him to me with his autographs will always remain a proud possession for me and even for the next generations."

"The legal fraternity is intellectually poorer today. Such intellectual giants do not die. They remain immortal through their contribution. There cannot be and will not be another Fali Nariman," Mehta added further in his statement.

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman sharing her thoughts said "Very sad to know that Jurist Fali Nariman is no more. Wise, witty, a walking institution himself, Fali Nariman will be greatly missed. Only a few months ago, had an opportunity to meet with him. Affectionate and respected, India loses an icon."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of eminent constitutional jurist and former Additional Solicitor General of India, Thiru #FaliNariman."

"Seven decades of his experience at the Bar, out of which more than five decades in the Supreme Court of India, is historic and remarkable. He is instrumental for many landmark judgments, and his contributions to Jurisprudence will be remembered for generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues at the Bar," added Stalin in a post on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying his condolences to the departed soul said, "My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Fali Nariman, whose demise leaves a profound void in the legal community. His contributions have not only shaped landmark cases, but have also inspired generations of jurists to uphold the sanctity of our Constitution and civil liberties. May his commitment to justice and fairness continue to guide us, even in his absence."

In a post on X, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi termed it "an end of an era".

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal in a post on X, said, " A great son of India passes away. Not just one of the greatest lawyers of our country but one of the finest human beings who stood like a colossus above all. The corridors of the court will never be the same without him. May his soul rest in peace."

The National Judicial Appointments Commission verdict is among the several landmark cases of Nariman. He was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from 1999-2005.

Nariman was born to a Parsi family in Myanmar on January 10, 1929. He started his law practice at the Bombay High Court in 1950. The constitutional lawyer and jurist received the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007.