"Outsiders barred, Sec 144 imposed, internet snapped": Haryana Police

NUH (Haryana): Security has been tightened in Haryana's Nuh following the call for a 'Shobha Yatra' in the district on Monday, despite authorities denying permission for the procession. This follows the decision of the VHP to go ahead with its Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra today.

The district administration has imposed Section 144 and urged locals in Nuh to avoid movement, roads have been barricaded with restricted access and outsiders have been banned entry to the district, which saw clashes last month. The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet services from August 26 to August 28.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Nuh, Ashwini Kumar said that all schools and banks of the district are closed to restrict any movement Inspector Kuldeep Singh of Haryana Police said, "The situation is peaceful here. Permission has not been granted to conduct 'Yatra'.

Only locals of Nuh are allowed to enter the district." Inspector General (IG), South Range, Rewari, Rajender said, "For law and order, force deployment has been done in the area. Section 144 has been imposed...I would appeal to the people to maintain a peaceful environment through mutual understanding."

He said that the local and state administration had denied the permission for the Yatra. Mamata Singh, Additional Director General, Law and Order said that strict action will be taken against those who attempt to instigate people through social media.

"We have denied (permission) for any type of Yatra or group movement... However, people are offering prayers in the temple as it is the last Somvaar (Monday) of Saawan month," she said. "Internet service has been suspended till 12 midnight...,” she said. On the violence that broke out on July 31 in Nuh, the senior police officer said, "Investigation is underway, more than 250 accused have been identified and arrested. Four SITs are carrying out the investigation on the basis of technical evidence."

"A dozen FIRs have been registered in Nuh. Those who will try to instigate through social media, action will be taken against them and their (social media) accounts will be blocked," she added. Meanwhile, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Alok Kumar on Sunday said that Braj Mandal Shoba Yatra will be peacefully organised in Nuh today. He said that no issues related to law and order would arise and government should focus on maintaining peace in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Alok Kumar said, "We know that G20 is going to start, so we will shorten the Yatra. But we will not leave it and will complete it tomorrow. I will also take part in it. Why will law and order issues arise? Why the government is there? The government is there to maintain Law and Order so that people can organise their religious events peacefully and safely. We will organise it peacefully and they (administration and government) should maintain law and order."

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that people can visit nearby temples and offer prayers as it is the month of ‘Sawan’. "Looking at the kind of incident that happened there (Nuh) at the beginning of the month, it is the government’s duty to ensure that law and order in the area is maintained. Our police and administration have taken this decision that instead of carrying out a yatra (Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra), people should go to nearby temples and offer prayers. Permission for yatra is denied but people can go and offer prayers in nearby temples as it is Sawan month," Khattar said.