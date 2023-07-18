"Ours is time tested alliance which seeks to further national progress...": PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that it is a matter of immense joy that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today. Prime Minister Modi said that NDA is a time-tested alliance that seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is holding a meeting of 38 parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the national capital on Tuesday.

The NDA meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting of the NDA is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under PM Modi. The alliance leaders from the various parties started arriving in the national capital ahead of the NDA meeting.

They were welcomed at the Ashok Hotel by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Assam minister Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) chief Atul Bora, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, Meghalaya CM and NPP chief Conrad Sangma arrived at NDA meeting.

Earlier Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said that the ruling BJP's 38 partners have confirmed attending the NDA meeting on Tuesday. "Our 38 partners have confirmed attending the NDA meeting to be held tomorrow," JP Nadda.