"Our policy is not of non-alignment but of multi-alignment": Rajnath on India's balancing act between US and Russia

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday highlighted India's ability to balance its historically reliable and strategic partnership with Russia while nurturing its growing relationship with the US. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Rajnath Singh said, "As of now, this balance is maintained. Our policy is not of non-alignment but of multi-alignment and we can have good relations with anyone.

Our relationship with Russia is good, and so it is with America." This balanced stance is aimed at avoiding alienating Russia while maintaining India's commitment to global principles. Notably, India maintains a robust stance on global issues including the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has always condemned civilian killings and called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

However, it has continued to purchase Russian oil under a price cap, despite pressure from Western countries. Singh also highlighted promoting 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence manufacturing as the biggest change brought about by the Government, which is giving a new shape to India's defence sector. He said that India's defence exports have risen to Rs 21,000 crore and the central government aims to take it to Rs 50,000 crores by 2028-29.

"Defence exports of more than Rs 21,000 crores have taken place...our target is even higher. But, we are confident that we will also achieve that target. Till 2028-29, we want to take our export of defence items, to Rs 50,000 crores," Singh told ANI.

He emphasised that the country's defence system has been induced with a new energy by the Government, as per the vision of the people of the country. Further, on being asked if the Indian Navy will increase its surveillance in the Indian Ocean region amid increasing Chinese 'interest' in the region, the Defence Minister affirmed that the decision will be made as per the situation. "Indian Navy is playing its role.

If some specific situation arises, we will make our decisions accordingly," he said. India believes in a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region that promotes shared security and economic development for the region as well as for the global community.

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) was launched in 2022, and India is one of 14 partner countries. India is also part of the Quad grouping with the United States, Australia and Japan. The Indian Navy is the primary component of New Delhi's Indo-Pacific strategy, and it has taken part in multiple humanitarian and disaster relief, anti-piracy, and long-range deployments in the region.