"Our next step would come once...": Sakshi Malik on Bhushan

NEW DELHI: India's ace wrestler Sakshi Malik, who has been protesting with other grapplers against the outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh against whom a chargesheet was filed, said that grapplers' lawyer has filed an application to get the chargesheet then accordingly the next step will be decided.

The wrestlers had halted their protest till June 15 after being assured by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur that the chargesheet in the case will be filed by June 15.

"The chargesheet clearly states that he is guilty but our lawyer has filed an application so that he gets his hands on the chargesheet at the earliest so that we can find out the charges. After that, we will see whether those charges are correct or not. Our next step would come once we see everything - whether the promises that were made are being fulfilled or not. We are waiting," wrestler Sakshi Malik told ANI.

Delhi Police on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the FIR against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the complaint of protesting wrestlers.

The chargesheet has been filed under sections 354, 354D, 345A & 506 (1) of IPC, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said. Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced to hold elections on July 6 amid the ongoing protest by wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the newly-appointed returning officer for WFI elections Mahesh Mittal Kumar in a statement.

Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat along with other wrestlers had been on a protest in the national capital since the beginning of this year in order to press for the arrest of the Brij Bhushan over allegations of sexual harassment.