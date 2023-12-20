"Our mission now is 2026 Assembly elections": 22 BJP MLAs from Odisha leave for New Delhi

NEW DELHI: All 22 MLAs of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from Odisha left for New Delhi to meet the party top brass to discuss the strategy for the 2026 Odisha Assembly elections. After a thumping victory in three states in the recently held Assembly elections, the BJP is now gearing up for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 2026 Odisha assembly polls.

Exuding confidence in the BJP's victory in the 2026 Assembly polls, the BJP's Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Jayanarayan Mishra, said the party will form the next government in the state by a margin vote of over 50 per cent of the total votes. Mishra asserted that all 22 MLAs were headed to the national capital to flesh out the party's plans and road map for the next state polls.

"We will hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and JP Nadda. Our discussions will centre on the next Lok Sabha elections and the people's issues in constituencies that are represented by our MLAs," he added.

Mishra said, "There isn't much of a difference between the BJD and the BJP in terms of vote share. We will secure 50 per cent of the total votes in the next state elections."

Meanwhile, senior state BJP leader Sanatan Bijuli claimed the party will form a 'double engine government' in the state after securing victory in the 2026 assembly elections. He said that BJP's resounding Assembly poll victory in the three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will be an added advantage and put the party at an advantage going into the next general elections and the 2026 Assembly polls.

"Our main mission is the 2026 elections. Last time, we received 38 percent votes but the next time we are confident of bagging at least 48 per cent of the total votes polled. We formed governments in three heartland states and will form a double-engine government in Odisha as well," Bijuli told ANI.

Meanwhile, Odisha Congress leaders also left for the national capital where they will meet the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi to discuss the preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections next year.