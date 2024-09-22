Our message is clear Quad is here to stay PM Modi at Leaders' Summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Quad is not against anyone, but for a rules-based international order and respect for sovereignty, in a veiled reference to China.

"Free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific is our priority," Modi said in his opening remarks on Saturday at the summit hosted by President Joe Biden and also attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"We are not against anyone. We all support a rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of all issues," Modi said, without naming any country.

China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

China claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims.

"Our message is clear -- Quad is here to stay, to assist, to partner and to complement," Modi said.

"Together we have taken many positive and inclusive initiatives in areas like health security, critical and emerging technologies, climate change, capacity building," he said.

He said that the Quad leaders have gathered at a time when the world is surrounded by tensions and challenges.

"At such a time, the working together of Quad with its democratic values is significant for the entire human race," the prime minister said.

"Quad – a force for global good! PM @narendramodi participated in the Quad Leaders’ Summit along with President @JoeBiden of USA @POTUS, PM @kishida230 of Japan and PM @AlboMP of Australia today," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

"PM reaffirmed India’s commitment to the Quad cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Quad will continue to assist the region’s development priorities and accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals," it added.

Later, during the Quad Leaders' Cancer Moonshot event, Modi announced the dedication of a grant of USD 7.5 million to cancer testing, screening and diagnostics in the Indo-Pacific region.

"India is ready to share its experience and expertise," Modi said in his remarks, asserting that the grant was made under India's vision of 'One Earth, One Heath'. He added that India will also provide assistance in radiotherapy treatment and capacity building.

"When the Quad acts, it is not just for nations, it is for the people. This is the true essence of our human-centric approach," he said.

"Cooperation in healthcare- a key Quad priority. PM @narendramodi participated in the Quad Cancer Moonshot event today. The four leaders committed to detection, prevention and treatment of cervical cancer in the Indo-Pacific region. In keeping with India’s vision of ONE WORLD, ONE HEALTH, PM announced the dedication of a grant of USD 7.5 million to cancer testing, screening and diagnostics in the Indo-Pacific region," the MEA said in a separate post on X.

During the summit, Modi recalled the first Quad Summit held in 2021 under Biden's leadership and said, "In such a short time we have expanded our cooperation unprecedentedly in every direction."

"I thank you for your steadfast commitment, your leadership, and your contributions to the Quad," he said.

This was a farewell summit for President Biden as he nears the end of his term in office.

Modi said he will be happy to host the Quad Summit in 2025.

The Quad Leaders' Summit this year was earlier supposed to be held in India, but US President Joe Biden was keen to hold the event in his hometown.

The US, Japan, India and Australia had in 2017 given shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the "Quad" or the Quadrilateral coalition to counter China's aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

The four-member Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, advocates upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. China claims that the grouping aims to contain its rise.