Our land & language always first: K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that Karnataka's land and Kannada language were always the first priority of the state government.

Speaking to reporters at the KPCC office, he said, "A lot of Marathi people living in Belagavi are from Karnataka. Karnataka's land and language will always be the first priority. Everyone has to stay united."

Replying to a reporter's query whether the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) had requested the Maharashtra Government to set up an office in Belagavi, he said, "The Government has created a lot of infrastructure for the people in rural areas of Belagavi District. They are living on our land, breathing our air, drinking our water and cultivating our land. We will announce a project worth Rs 900 crore in the upcoming budget to provide drinking water to Belagavi rural."

Asked about Lok Sabha elections, he said, "The list of candidates is getting ready. The Chief Minister and I had talks on this and we will discuss it with the AICC General Secretary. The list will be sent to the High Command after it is vetted by the Screening Committee. The final decision would be left to the High Command.”

When asked about the High Court expressing dissatisfaction over the slow progress in the investigation related to 40 per cent commission allegations, he said, "The investigation has been given to a committee, it is their job."