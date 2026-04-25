OT attendant wields scalpel, performs unauthorised surgery at MP hospital; suspended

NARMADAPURAM: An operation theatre (OT) attendant has been suspended for allegedly playing doctor and performing a surgical procedure on a woman at a state-run hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, officials said on Saturday.
The incident, which took place at a civil hospital in Pipariya town, came to light eight days after the procedure when the victim, a resident of Singanama village, complained to the block medical officer, they said.
The facility is about 80 km from the district headquarters.
"Two days ago, the patient lodged a complaint with block medical officer (BMO) Richa Katakwar, who, in turn, after initial investigation, sent me the plaint on Friday," district chief medical and health officer Dr Narsingh Gehlot told PTI.
OT attendant Barsati Lal Manjhi has been suspended, and a probe is underway against him, he said, without divulging more details.
According to sources, Manjhi allegedly performed a procedure to remove a lump from the breast of a patient without authorisation in the absence of a surgeon at the government-run facility.
Officials said the block medical officer (BMO) and other authorities were unaware that the procedure had taken place at the facility at that time.