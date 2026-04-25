OT attendant wields scalpel, performs unauthorised surgery at MP hospital; suspended

The incident, which took place at a civil hospital in Pipariya town, came to light eight days after the procedure when the victim, a resident of Singanama village, complained to the block medical officer, they said.

The facility is about 80 km from the district headquarters.

"Two days ago, the patient lodged a complaint with block medical officer (BMO) Richa Katakwar, who, in turn, after initial investigation, sent me the plaint on Friday," district chief medical and health officer Dr Narsingh Gehlot told PTI.