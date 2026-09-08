Orangutans not native to India found in Odisha forest; govt orders probe

The state government urged the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) to inquire into how the critically endangered great apes reached Bichitrapur forest area under Bhograi block.

Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said the five orangutans were rescued by the forest patrolling team on Tuesday morning.

"These animals are not found in India and are mostly seen in rainforests of Malaysia, Indonesia, Borneo and Sumatra in Southeast Asia. We suspect that they might have been released in the Balasore district forest which borders West Bengal by an international wildlife smuggling racket," the minister said.

He said the price of each of these orangutans is Rs 20-Rs 25 lakh in the international market.

Singhkhuntia said that these apes might have been brought to Odisha by air, water or rail routes.

"We have urged the WCCB to probe into the incident and asked the airport, railway stations and ports to verify their CCTV cameras as the animals might have been brought through their transportation facilities," the minister said.